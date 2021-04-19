Music icon says he never rests on his laurels

No dust gathers on Steve Kekana

When Dr Steve Kekana’s first song, Mamsy, hit the airwaves in 1978, teenagers from his village in Zebediela, Limpopo, ran out of their school to jive to it in a neighbouring shebeen.



Legend has it that the usually strict teachers turned the other cheek and let the children off the hook to soak in the musical euphoria in the fiery Limpopo sun...