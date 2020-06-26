King Edward Masinga is the treasure of Zulu radio

Some of these dramas, notably Sibusiso Nyembezi's Inkinsela Yase Mgungundlovu (The Rich Man of Pietermaritzburg, 1961), uBhekifa (The Heir) and Raka were adaptations of literary works. The latter was an adaptation of a translated epic verse by Afrikaans poet, scholar and playwright, NP van Wyk Louw. Nyembezi's celebrated novel was adapted by Sishi and Masinga with the latter also playing the lead role of Ndebenkulu, the conman and cattle thief.

Broadcaster Alexius Buthelezi also made his mark as a prolific dramatist with gems such as uChakijane neSalukazi (Chakijane and the Old Woman), uMakhandamahlanu (Five Heads) and uNokhwezi (Morning Star). A big fan of William Shakespeare, Masinga translated nine of the Bard's classics - including Romeo and Juliet, King Lear and Julius Caesar, a feat that hasn't been matched since. For some time the Zulu version of the famous opening line from Mark Antony's funeral oration, 'friends, countrymen, Romans' (zihlobo, bakwethu, maRomani) was a hit among listeners including millions of unlettered ones who hadn't heard about the English playwright before.

By 1953, Masinga had become a global celebrity, thanks to his pioneering works as a broadcaster, writer and intellectual. He has been accepted into a number of elite cultural organisations, notably the International Mark Twain Society.

In 1957, he was invited by the US government on a two-month visit where he toured a number of states giving lectures on broadcasting and Zulu music at some of the leading American universities. For his troubles, Masinga was honoured with the Mark Twain Society Award, an accolade whose recipients included former British premier and World War II hero, Winston Churchill.

The story goes that in Dallas, Texas, a woman mistook the Louis Armstrong lookalike for Satchmo himself. He had to produce an identity document to convince his admirer that he was not jazz's greatest trumpeter and singer. But it's said she was still fascinated by the fact that she had met a real Zulu man from SA. There's a picture of Masinga being interviewed inside WTIC-TV studios in Hartford, Connecticut. He's dressed in full traditional regalia like a Zulu warrior.

"Everywhere I was asked about the harmony and rhythm in Zulu music and the explanation I always gave was that it was perhaps the product of people who were socially uninhibited and who did not think it was beneath their dignity to sing and strum a guitar in the street," he reportedly told the Natal Mercury on his return in January 1958.

During his lectures in the US he also expressed concern that American music would take over in SA and make it difficult to keep African music alive. History has proven him right in this regard.

However, that should not detract from the fact that Masinga, his contemporaries and their successors have played a significant role in the promotion of African music in all its diverse genres. By the mid-1950s Masinga had initiated an annual arts festival in Durban where he served as chairman with Sishi as secretary. Mpanza became a household name as the doyen of jazz presenters. His show Umculo weJazz was an institution and the benchmark for future presenters such as Mandla Mdletshe.