Samsung unveils the next generation of awesome with Kamo Mphela
Amapiano sensation fronts the campaign for the newest smartphones in the brand's Galaxy A series: the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G
“Awesome is for Everyone” as the latest additions to Samsung's Galaxy A series: the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G are launched.
To promote these innovative smartphones, the tech company unveiled a new campaign titled The Next Generation of Awesome, which builds on the success of Samsung's previous promotions with rap titan Cassper Nyovest, while introducing two exciting new brand ambassadors: Amapiano sensation Kamo Mphela and hip hop artist Youngsta CPT.
“This campaign encapsulates a moment we’ve already passed, while also looking into the future. Cassper Nyovest has been a great partner not only to Samsung, but to the Galaxy A Series — [now he's handing] the baton to the next generation of awesome,” says Kgomotso Mosiane, marketing lead for Mobile Experience at Samsung Electronics SA.
“This new generation of awesome is about switching gears [and] changing things up with the campaign boldly merging the spirit of Amapiano with Kamo Mphela, and hip hop with Youngsta CPT, to bring the exciting message of the awesome for everyone.”
Central to the campaign is a new TV commercial — watch it below — directed by award-winning director Keitumetse Qhali (aka Director Kit), which introduces viewers to a world where awesome never stops. It narrates the journey of individuals who embrace the power of technology to chase their dreams and express their true selves — it's a celebration of creativity and innovation, mirrored in every aspect of the Galaxy A Series.
“The Galaxy A Series 2024 represents a huge leap in Samsung's pursuit for awesomeness. With its ground-breaking features, it's more than just a series of smartphones; it's a gateway to a world of endless possibilities,” says Mosiane. “From enhanced camera capabilities to seamless connectivity and immersive entertainment, every aspect of the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G are meticulously crafted to exceed expectations and elevate the user experience to new heights.”
Say goodbye to blurry, low-quality photos and videos: these device's 50MP main cameras ensure every shot is crisp, clear and Instagram-ready, while UHD VDIS Adaptive VDIS 4K Stabilization allows for seamless filming, free from concerns about motion or instability.
Embrace the night and unlock your creativity with Nightography mode. From exploring the city streets under the night sky to simply enjoying a night out with your friends, this feature allows you to capture stunning lowlight photos with vibrant colours and great clarity. Not even a little rain could dampen your experience as these smartphones are water resistant.
To top it off, the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G's impressive two-day battery life will ensure you can stay connected and entertained for longer without constantly charging your smartphone. Whether you're binge-watching your favourite shows, streaming music or scrolling through your social media, the Galaxy A Series keeps up with your busy lifestyle.
With these and other epic features tailored to meet the needs of today's dynamic users and content creators, the awesomeness truly never stops with the Samsung Galaxy A series.
Order your new Galaxy A55 5G or A35 5G today via the Samsung website.
This article was sponsored by Samsung.