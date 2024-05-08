Samsung unveils the next generation of awesome with Kamo Mphela

“Awesome is for Everyone” as the latest additions to Samsung's Galaxy A series: the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G are launched.

To promote these innovative smartphones, the tech company unveiled a new campaign titled The Next Generation of Awesome, which builds on the success of Samsung's previous promotions with rap titan Cassper Nyovest, while introducing two exciting new brand ambassadors: Amapiano sensation Kamo Mphela and hip hop artist Youngsta CPT.

“This campaign encapsulates a moment we’ve already passed, while also looking into the future. Cassper Nyovest has been a great partner not only to Samsung, but to the Galaxy A Series — [now he's handing] the baton to the next generation of awesome,” says Kgomotso Mosiane, marketing lead for Mobile Experience at Samsung Electronics SA.

“This new generation of awesome is about switching gears [and] changing things up with the campaign boldly merging the spirit of Amapiano with Kamo Mphela, and hip hop with Youngsta CPT, to bring the exciting message of the awesome for everyone.”

Central to the campaign is a new TV commercial — watch it below — directed by award-winning director Keitumetse Qhali (aka Director Kit), which introduces viewers to a world where awesome never stops. It narrates the journey of individuals who embrace the power of technology to chase their dreams and express their true selves — it's a celebration of creativity and innovation, mirrored in every aspect of the Galaxy A Series.