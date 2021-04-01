Plans fall into place for new Ukhozi business manager

Sibongiseni ready to take station to new heights

For Ukhozi FM’s newly appointed business manager Sibongiseni Ngcobo, everything has played out the way she planned it.



Her journey that began 10 years ago with marketing companies even resulted in her getting behind the microphone when she joined Igagasi FM, a regional station in KwaZulu-Natal, where she presented a show. In 2011, she joined Tru FM in Eastern Cape as a marketing manager and from there she moved to Ukhozi in 2017. Ngcobo, who was born in KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal, worked for Ukhozi as a marketing manager briefly before she was appointed as acting station manager...