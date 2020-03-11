Ukhozi FM to announce 'song of the year winner' on Friday

The winner of the controversial Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka Campaign will finally be announced on Friday.

The Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka, a concept of Ukhozi FM, was supposed to have been announced on December 31 2019 but it was interdicted through a court application by Owen Ndlovu. The court application was subsequently withdrawn in January 2020.

Ndlovu interdicted the SABC, claiming that the public broadcaster stole his intellectual property which is that of the public voting and SMS part in the campaign.

In a letter sent to artists the station said: “We are glad to write to you with an update on the Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka campaign, we apologise for the delay. Following the court matter, that was concluded by the MO Production’s withdrawal, the SABC has had to review and ensure due diligence on the matter.”

The station stated in the e-mail that the announcement was going to be done on March 13 between 3pm and 6pm during the afternoon drive show.

“We are grateful for your understanding in the matter, as indicated at the last meeting, it was imperative that we abide to the court ruling of the interdict – we are not oblivious to how this put a damper on the campaign, your fans who are also our listeners.”