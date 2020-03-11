Ukhozi FM to announce 'song of the year winner' on Friday
The winner of the controversial Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka Campaign will finally be announced on Friday.
The Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka, a concept of Ukhozi FM, was supposed to have been announced on December 31 2019 but it was interdicted through a court application by Owen Ndlovu. The court application was subsequently withdrawn in January 2020.
Ndlovu interdicted the SABC, claiming that the public broadcaster stole his intellectual property which is that of the public voting and SMS part in the campaign.
In a letter sent to artists the station said: “We are glad to write to you with an update on the Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka campaign, we apologise for the delay. Following the court matter, that was concluded by the MO Production’s withdrawal, the SABC has had to review and ensure due diligence on the matter.”
The station stated in the e-mail that the announcement was going to be done on March 13 between 3pm and 6pm during the afternoon drive show.
“We are grateful for your understanding in the matter, as indicated at the last meeting, it was imperative that we abide to the court ruling of the interdict – we are not oblivious to how this put a damper on the campaign, your fans who are also our listeners.”
SABC has confirmed that Ukhozi fm will finally be reveal the results of its Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka campaign.
Acting SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said in a statement; “Following the abandoned court application, it was important for Ukhozi fm to honor our trusted brand amongst listeners, by delivering on the promise to announce the results, as has been done for decades.”
The winner will receive R50 000, the runner up will receive R30 000 and the third place recipient will receive R20 000.
The winning artist will also get bragging rights for the rest of the year and the title of having the top song on Ukhozi fm for 2019, will forever be written in Ukhozi fm’s history books.
The winner will be chosen from the following list: Forever-Sthelo ft Skywenda, Umilo-Dj Zinhle ft Mvzzle, Thank You Mr Deejay- Dj Tira, Labantwana Ama-uber-Sami Tee ft Miano, Akulaleki-Samthing Soweto ft Sasha, Kabza de Small and Maphorisa, Jerusalem-Master KG ft Nomcebo, Ibhanoyi-Black Diamond, Umona-TNS ft Mpumi, Wawuthembeni-Ntwencani, and Kokota-Kaygeeda King & Bizizi.
