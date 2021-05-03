Musa Mseleku and MaYeni rubbish divorce claims

Uthando Nesthembu star and popular polygamist Musa Mseleku and one of his wives, MaYeni, have come out to dismiss divorce claims, saying they’ve never been happier and will only be separated by death.

The popular polygamist clarified there was no divorce on the cards for him and any of his four wives. This after reports flooded the net and social media platforms over the weekend claiming there was trouble in paradise between Musa and his second wife.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, a fuming Musa said he didn’t understand how the rumour could have been ignited, labelling the reports as attention-seeking and clickbait.

“Let start off by stating categorically that MaYeni and I are not getting a divorce. We are happy and just like we said in our vows, only death will us part. We are still here and we are happy.

“I have come to a realisation that since we became popular, people tend to want to use our brand to become relevant again when their careers are failing or they want attention. I have wracked my brain trying to figure out what could have led to this person writing such blatant lies but I can’t come to anything because we are happy. These people literally created a story out of nowhere,” Musa said.