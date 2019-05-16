The PSL season in numbers

Sowetan breaks down the just-ended 2018/19 Absa Premiership season in numbers.

1 -Black Leopards won just one match away, which came against Baroka in January.

They will have to play better away next season to avoid another relegation dogfight.

2 - Baroka won just two of their 15 home matches, the least in the league. They should work around making Peter Mokaba their fortress.

3 - Champions Sundowns and runners-up Pirates had the least number of losses.

5 - Limpopo side Polokwane City achieved their best position ever by finishing fifth.

6 - The least number of wins by the bottom three - Baroka, Maritzburg and FS Stars.

6 - The number of points deducted by Fifa from AmaZulu for failing to pay Namibian footballer Phineas Nambadi. Usuthu still managed to finish 11th on the log.

6 - The Sundowns trio of Hlompho Kekana, Denis Onyango and Anthony Laffor have joined Daine Klate as the players with the most Absa Premiership titles, which is six. Kekana won two with SuperSport and four with the Brazilians. Onyango won three with SuperSport and three with Sundowns (he was on loan at Wits when Downs won it in 2013/14). Laffor won two with SuperSport and four with Sundowns.

9 - The number of titles Sundowns have won, which is a record in the PSL-era.

9 - Chiefs finished ninth, after winning nine matches and losing nine. This is the third time in the PSL-era [since 1996/97] that Amakhosi have failed to make the top eight after 2001/02 and 2006/07.