The PSL season in numbers
Sowetan breaks down the just-ended 2018/19 Absa Premiership season in numbers.
1 -Black Leopards won just one match away, which came against Baroka in January.
They will have to play better away next season to avoid another relegation dogfight.
2 - Baroka won just two of their 15 home matches, the least in the league. They should work around making Peter Mokaba their fortress.
3 - Champions Sundowns and runners-up Pirates had the least number of losses.
5 - Limpopo side Polokwane City achieved their best position ever by finishing fifth.
6 - The least number of wins by the bottom three - Baroka, Maritzburg and FS Stars.
6 - The number of points deducted by Fifa from AmaZulu for failing to pay Namibian footballer Phineas Nambadi. Usuthu still managed to finish 11th on the log.
6 - The Sundowns trio of Hlompho Kekana, Denis Onyango and Anthony Laffor have joined Daine Klate as the players with the most Absa Premiership titles, which is six. Kekana won two with SuperSport and four with the Brazilians. Onyango won three with SuperSport and three with Sundowns (he was on loan at Wits when Downs won it in 2013/14). Laffor won two with SuperSport and four with Sundowns.
9 - The number of titles Sundowns have won, which is a record in the PSL-era.
9 - Chiefs finished ninth, after winning nine matches and losing nine. This is the third time in the PSL-era [since 1996/97] that Amakhosi have failed to make the top eight after 2001/02 and 2006/07.
12 - The number of clean-sheets SuperSport goalkeeper Ronwen Williams kept. He played every minute of Matsatsantsa's league matches. Maritzburg's Richard Ofori also played all 30 league games (2,700 minutes).
14 - Highlands Park drew the most matches and still managed a top eight finish.
15 - The league's bottom two, Maritzburg and Free State Stars, suffered the most defeats, hence their poor finish.
16 - With this goals tally, Leopards' Zambian striker Mwape Musonda will take home the top scorer award.
16 - The highest number of wins achieved by league winners Sundowns and Bidvest Wits, who finished third.
22 - The least number of goals by Maritzburg, who are in the promotion play-offs.
28 - The number of points Pirates collected at home - the best record in the top flight. It came from seven wins, seven draws and one defeat.
34 - Sundowns were the best team away with 34 points (10 wins, four draws and one defeat). Even in the 2017/18 campaign, the Brazilians were the best team away.
47 - Cape Town City scored the most goals at an average of 1.5 goals per match.
47 - One of the reasons Free State Stars were relegated was because they conceded the most goals in the league.
59 - Sundowns clinched the title with this number of points, beating Orlando Pirates by two.
543 - The total number of goals scored in the league at an average of 1.1 goals per match, which is an improvement compared to the last two seasons that produced 490 and 538 respectively. In 2015/16, there were 562 goals scored.