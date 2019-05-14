Kekana and Lorch face off for gong

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has without doubt made this season his best case yet to be named PSL Footballer of the Season at the annual awards.

Kekana will be hoping to end his jinx at the awards dinner in Durban on Sunday after he was nominated in three major categories (Footballer of the Season, Players' Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season).

The 33-year-old has been a perennial bridesmaid in past award ceremonies despite countless nominations for brilliant performances.

Last season, he was pipped to the best player award by former teammate Percy Tau, who is now playing abroad.

"As I have said before, some of the best players in the world have not won awards so for me I will accept whatever happens," Kekana told Sowetan.

"It would be nice though to get it but I don't stress a lot about these things."