Kekana and Lorch face off for gong
Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has without doubt made this season his best case yet to be named PSL Footballer of the Season at the annual awards.
Kekana will be hoping to end his jinx at the awards dinner in Durban on Sunday after he was nominated in three major categories (Footballer of the Season, Players' Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season).
The 33-year-old has been a perennial bridesmaid in past award ceremonies despite countless nominations for brilliant performances.
Last season, he was pipped to the best player award by former teammate Percy Tau, who is now playing abroad.
"As I have said before, some of the best players in the world have not won awards so for me I will accept whatever happens," Kekana told Sowetan.
"It would be nice though to get it but I don't stress a lot about these things."
The Zebediela-born ace is up against teammate Themba Zwane and Orlando Pirates midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch in the main two of the categories.
Kekana won his sixth league title at the weekend after Downs beat Free State Stars 1-0 in Bethlehem.
The Bafana Bafana international was at loss for words after Downs won their ninth league title.
"It's an awesome feeling and I feel blessed that I have been able to win six league titles in my career," he said after lifting the trophy.
Pirates' came up short once again after finishing second to the Tshwane giants for a consecutive season.
Lorch thanked his teammates and technical team for turning him into one of the best players this season.
"As a team we had a good season although we started very slow. I am happy that we showed character throughout the season... "it's unfortunate we have nothing to show [for it]. "
Meanwhile, Pitso Mosimane will contest the best coach gong with Benni McCarthy of Cape Town City and Milutin Sredojevic of Pirates.
The nominees are ...
Footballer of the Season:
Hlompho Kekana (Sundowns), Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates), Themba Zwane (Sundowns)
Absa Premiership Player's Player of the Season:
Kekana, Lorch, Zwane
Coach of the Season: Benni McCarthy (CT City) Pitso Mosimane (Sundowns), Milutin Sredojevic (Pirates)
Young Player of the Season: Gift Links (Cape Town City), Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport), Bongani Sam (Celtic)
Goalkeeper of the Season: Peter Leeuwenburgh (CT City), Denis Onyango (Sundowns), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport)
Defender of the Season: Sifiso Hlanti (Wits), Thamsanqa Mkhize (CT City), Ricardo Nascimento (Sundowns)
Midfielder of the Season: Kekana, Lorch, Zwane
MTN8 Last Man Standing: Bradley Grobler (SuperSport), Leeuwenburgh (CT City), Thabo Nodada (CT City)
Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament:
Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka), Lorch (Pirates), Mduduzi Mdantsane (Baroka)
Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player: Zakhele Lepasa (Galaxy), Terence Mashego (Galaxy), Siphesakhe Ntiya-Ntiya (Chiefs)
Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament:
Khama Billiat (Chiefs), Lepasa (Galaxy), Bernard Parker (Chiefs)
MDC Most Precious Find:
Njabulo Blom (Chiefs), Sipho Chaine (Celtic), Kamogelo Mahlatsi (SuperSport)
MultiChoice Diski Shield Player of the Tournament:
Siboniso Conco (Arrows), Lindani Ndelu (Arrows), Kamogelo Mahlatsi (SuperSport)