The Tunisian joined Amakhosi last month, arriving with his own technical panel. Nabi's credentials raise expectations that he'll be the man to give Amakhosi their first cup since the 2014/15 season, where they lifted the trophy.
The new Chiefs mentor received a warm welcome from the Amakhosi faithful when he arrived with the team at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday from their three-week preseason camp in Türkiye. Nabi has since vowed to reward the fans for welcoming him warmly by giving them a “great season”.
“I'd like to thank all the Kaizer Chiefs fans for the warm welcome from arriving at the airport. I will do my best to reward this warm welcome with a great season. I am honoured to be in SA, a true African nation,'' Nabi said.
Nabi also explained why their trip to Türkiye was important, saying it ticked all the boxes they wanted it to tick.
“The preseason camp in Türkiye was very successful. It was very important to get away from Johannesburg from the pressure, especially after a very difficult season. It was also very important for the new staff to adjust with the players...to get to know each other and have quality time together,'' Nabi said.
Nabi's first game in charge of Chiefs in SA will be a Toyota Cup friendly against his old club Young Africans of Tanzania at Free State Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Nabi promises to give Chiefs a 'great season'
The new coach aims to return glory days to Amakhosi fans
Image: BackpagePix/ Nasreddine Nabi
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi says the club's prolonged trophy drought is what made him join as he aims to challenge himself by helping Amakhosi reclaim glory, asserting the club's nine-season cup drought was “unacceptable”.
“I have a picture of where the club is supposed to be. The fact that the club hasn't won anything in a very long time is pushing me and is what made me want to come here and challenge myself that I need to put the club back where it's supposed to be,'' Nabi, who spoke in French, said via a translator during his first press conference as Chiefs coach at Naturena on Friday morning.
“Looking at how big the club is, it's definitely not acceptable for the club not to have a title in nine years, especially as the club has the biggest following and is the biggest brand in Africa.”
