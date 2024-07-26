Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa is confident that the experience they gained from their recent preseason camp in Spain will help them in the CAF Champions League, reasoning the physicality of the friendlies they played in Europe has toughened them up.
Pirates returned from Spain on Saturday after playing four friendlies. Bucs' first friendly in Spain was a 2-all draw against English second-tier outfit Plymouth Argyle, who are coached by Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.
In their second game, the Sea Robbers stunned Spanish top-flight side Sevilla 2-0, before playing a 1-all stalemate against Granada, who were relegated from Spanish La Liga last season, in their penultimate game of their preseason tour of Spain. Bucs would wrap up their European trip with a 3-2 defeat to Qatari champions Al Sadd, where Mabasa netted a fantastic brace.
Pirates, who were disappointingly eliminated by less-fancied Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana from the Champions League in the second preliminary phase last season, hope for a better run in the premier intercontinental club tournament this time around, taking on CNaPS Sports from Madagascar in the first preliminary round next month.
'Spain tour prepared us for physical CAF'
Bucs striker cherishes preseason camp
Image: Richard Huggard
Mabasa, who won the Golden Boot in the domestic league with 16 goals last season, has explained how they bank on the experience they gained from Spain, heading into the Champions League.
“I feel like we did well through the preseason camp in Spain. The tour was a success and we are proud of our performances...the games were physical and that's exactly what we will experience in Africa and now we are ready for those physical battles in the Champions League,'' Mabasa said.
The Bucs marksman also revealed the defeat to Al Sadd didn't sit well with them, albeit they learnt from the mistakes they committed on the day. “We were upset to lose the last game [against Al Sadd] because we want to win each and every game we play, that's our mentality ... but that was just a preseason game and that's the right place where we could make mistakes and learn from them,'' Mabasa said.
