With Mamelodi Sundowns to compete in seven competitions in the new season, veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango has revealed their target is to win more than two trophies.
Masandawana will be competing in the Betway Premiership, MTN8, Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup, African Football League (AFL), CAF Champions League and the Fifa Club World Cup.
Last season, the Brazilians clinched the league and the AFL titles, while they lost in both the finals of the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup to Orlando Pirates.
As they prepare for the new season, their main target is winning the Champions League, a competition they lost in the semifinals in the last two editions, while also defending their league title and winning local cups.
“Of course, the expectations are always high. I know of seven trophies [they will be engaged in], including the Club World Cup,” Onyango told Sundown's media department.
“But we need to have targets and that's what we are building towards, trying to have the right mentality and win as much as we can, more than what we won last season.
“Last campaign, we won only two trophies, so the target is to win more than two this season. We are working towards that.”
Sundowns midfielder Lesiba Nku echoed Onyango's sentiments and added that they were ready to play their role in the new season.
“We have a lot of competitions to play. We have like six [in fact, seven] cups to play in. So, I think the team is doing well,” Nku said.
“We are preparing well as Mamelodi Sundowns, we know we want to win every game and every cup we play we want to win it. So, I think everyone is ready to compete, get the results and win the cups.”
Sundowns are currently in Austria preparing for the new campaign and will wrap up their tour with a friendly match against Al Arabi SC today at 11am.
Sundowns target to set new records
Target is to win Champions League – Onyango
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
