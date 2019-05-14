Polokwane City to keep the core of the team

Having just emerged as one of the surprise packages of the just-concluded season, Polokwane City aim to apply the "if it's not broken, don't fix it" approach by keeping the bulk of their squad for next season.

"We are not like those clubs who change 15 to 20 players. I think the basis is here. We have good experienced players and some promising youngsters," said Polokwane coach Jozef Vukusic.

However, the Rise and Shine tactician did not rule out any chances of bringing in a few new faces.

Vukusic hinted the reason he wants to bolster his squad a bit was to create a healthy competition in the team.