Patient Ronwen Williams ends seven-year wait

While local goalkeepers were error-prone earlier in the Absa Premiership season, Ronwen Williams's campaign has been beyond reproach.

It has been a tough season for the men between the sticks. Virgil Vries, Daniel Akpeyi, Denis Onyango and Wayne Sandilands all made mistakes they would like to forget in this past campaign.

SuperSport United stopper Williams, on the other hand, completed a phenomenal season for his club where he featured in every minute of every game in all competitions

In those 37 games in total (in the league and cups), Williams kept 14 clean sheets as Matsatsantsa a Pitori finished third in the league and lost to Cape Town City in the MTN8 final.

The polite youth academy product could be rewarded for his campaign as he is nominated for the goalkeeper of the season gong at the PSL Awards in Durban on Sunday.

"Obviously, I am ecstatic and over the moon for the nomination. This was one of the goals at the start of the season," Williams said.