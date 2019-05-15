Tinkler fears his Maritzburg players could lower their guard in the playoffs

Eric Tinkler fears that his Maritzburg United players could lower their guard and underestimate their opponents from the National First Division when their playoffs campaign get underway in the coming days.

Maritzburg will play first division runners-up Royal Eagles and the team which finished third Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in the promotion playoffs that kick off on Wednesday.

Having finished second from bottom in the just completed season‚ Maritzburg now have a second bite at the cherry to retain their lucrative Absa Premiership status as they take part in the three-team mini-league promotion playoffs.

“Playing against NFD teams is a different ball game. You have got to have a different mindset‚” said Tinkler.