Conco eager to replicate Diski heroics in the PSL

After inspiring Golden Arrows reserves to the MultiChoice Diski Shied (MDS) success, forward Siboniso Conco is eager to replicate his Shield heroics even in the senior team.

"My objective now is to reproduce my reserve league form in the first team next season. I want to be among the top scorers in the Premiership next season," Conco, who scored nine MDS goals," said yesterday.

Conco's brace provided the difference as Arrows clinched the MDS trophy, beating Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the final at Princess Magogo Stadium at the weekend. The Brazilians had struck first through Khomotjo Rachoene.

"I am happy that I helped the team win the MDS for the first time. After winning the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) twice, we were desperate for the Shield title."

The 23-year-old versatile winger's exploits in the Shield saw him nominated for the player of the tournament gong, alongside teammate Lindani Ndelu and SuperSport United's Kamohelo Mahlatsi.