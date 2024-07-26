Motaung has vowed Amakhosi will offer a fantastic display. “We are excited about the Toyota Cup. We worked quite extensively with our sponsor to organise it. We are also excited about the coach [Nabi]... obviously. He’ll be playing against his former team as well, so it will be quite a showpiece, that I promise,'' Motaung told journalists at OR Tambo International Airport as the side landed from Türkiye.
“We are also excited to go to Bloemfontein... we know what Bloemfontein has done for football. We are just urging our supporters to come celebrate and give the team that support which will boost their confidence as we prepare for the new season.”
Motaung also indicated Amakhosi welcomed the PSL’s decision to start the league in September.
At a presser to announce Betway as Premiership’s new headline sponsor on Wednesday, PSL chairman Irvin Khoza confirmed the league will kickoff on September 10 with the MTN8 starting on August 3. Chiefs didn't qualify for the MTN8 as they finished 10th last term.
“We understand that there were negotiations to get a new sponsor, hence the league’s start in September. Now the team will have more time to continue with preparations. I also want to say congratulations to the league for the new sponsor... we welcome Betway and we are looking forward to working with them,” said Motaung.
So far, Amakhosi have signed three players – goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, centre-back Rushwin Dortley and left-back Bongani Sam, who was forced to return from Türkiye prematurely due to an unknown injury. It remains to be seen if Nabi will give Ntwari and Dortley a chance against Yanga as they were at the preseason camp in Türkiye.
Expect fireworks in Nabi's first game – Jessica Motaung
Chiefs play against new mentor's former club Yanga in friendly
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Kaizer Chiefs’ Toyota Cup clash against Young Africans of Tanzania will be a great spectacle, and the PSL’s decision to start the league in September will help Amakhosi continue with preparations, says marketing director Jessica Motaung.
Chiefs, who only returned home from their three-week preseason camp in Türkiye on Wednesday, host Yanga at Free State Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
The match gives new coach Nasreddine Nabi a chance to show the Amakhosi faithful what he is about, as this will be his first game in charge of Amakhosi on SA soil, having overseen a few warm-up games behind closed doors in Türkiye. Coincidentally, Nabi coached Yanga in the past, winning two league titles with them.
The Toyota Cup is an inaugural preseason friendly Amakhosi arranged in partnership with the carmaker, one of their sponsors.
