Jomo urges more PSL teams to hire local coaches

Cosmos owner cites Pitso, Rulani as beneficiaries of local is lekker policy

26 July 2024 - 09:38
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Jomo Sono during Pitso Mosimane's Honorary Doctorate Ceremony at Sanlam Auditorium, University of Johannesburg on July 24, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

One of the prominent figures of South African football, Jomo Sono, has entreated local clubs to prioritise hiring local coaches over foreigners, saying that would help a great deal in producing the next generation of coaches to emulate the likes of Pitso Mosimane, his mentee, and his nephew Rulani Mokwena.

“We have to start believing in our own people. You see a lot of foreign coaches being brought here and when you check, they don't have CVs but they are just being brought here,'' Sono, who discovered Mosimane to play for his club, Jomo Cosmos, in the early 80s, said on the sidelines of a graduation ceremony where the University of Johannesburg (UJ) honoured Mosimane with an honorary doctorate in Auckland Park on Wednesday.

I urge PSL teams to give more local coaches a chance so that this country can have the next generation of coaches who can be as successful as Pitso"
Jomo Sono

“I urge PSL teams to give more local coaches a chance so that this country can have the next generation of coaches who can be as successful as Pitso, Rulani and all other local coaches who've done great things. Local coaches have great potential but they are hardly given a chance in this country.”

Sono also joked that Mosimane can afford to extend his break from coaching because “he has money now”. “Jingles”, as the multi-trophy winning former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly mentor is nicknamed, is currently unattached after leaving Saudi side Abha at the end of last season, having failed to help them avoid relegation. “He has money now, so he can rest a bit,'' Sono quipped.

The Cosmos owner-coach advised Mosimane to get back to coaching, telling him never to come to coach in SA. “On a serious note, I think he shouldn't stay too long out of the game. He should continue coaching abroad because he's a top-class coach,'' Sono said.

“I really feel if he can coach here [in SA] that'd be a step back for him...he should be looking for jobs outside the country. If Rulani can get a big job outside the country, he can also get it because his CV is unbelievable.”

