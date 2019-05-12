Amakhosi must tread carefully in final

Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams have always upstaged their National First Division (NFD) opponents in the Nedbank Cup final.

TS Galaxy will go into Saturday's decider against Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium (7pm) looking to rewrite the history books.

Known for their enterprising style of football - they claim comparisons with Spanish giants Barcelona - the Mpumalanga-based side knocked out PSL opposition in Golden Arrows in the semifinals.

The Rockets impressed in their match against Abafana Bes'thende, with striker Zakhele Lepasa coming off the match to net a brace.

But they will certainly go in as the underdogs against Amakhosi, who will be expected to end their four-season trophy drought.

Chiefs, however, will be well aware that matches against lower league opponents are very difficult, especially since they go all out to try to show the nation what they can do against teams from the top flight. Since their dream is to play in the Premiership, matches of this nature are viewed as a shop window.

Chiefs only scraped through in the first round after managing an extra time 1-0 win against ABC Motsepe League side, Tornado, from the Eastern Cape.

It's with this in mind that Chiefs will tread carefully against Galaxy. After all, NFD sides have shown in past finals that anything is possible.