'Even now I don’t know if I won the league title‚' says Pitso Mosimane

Pitso Mosimane has explained why he was overcome with emotion after leading Mamelodi Sundowns to the league title a few days ago.

The forthright mentor conceded that he was a bundle of emotions after his charges beat Free State Stars 1-0 in the final match of the season at Goble Park in Bethlehem to lift the trophy for the second season in a row.

“It is emotional‚ this one is big for me for many reasons including winning the league back-to-back because it is not easy‚" he said.

"If it was easy everyone would do it.

“The programme was overloaded with two Caf Champions League campaigns inside the 30 games of the Premier Soccer League.