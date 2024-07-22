“The doctor went through my history and read my file. I remember she said to me, ‘I see that you had multiple re-occurrences and now your cancer is on your lung’. She said there was no need for me to get radiation anymore. “I was confused. She told me radiation was not going to help me because I am metastatic, meaning that my cancer has moved to other organs of my body and in that way the department failed to give me the radiation at the time I was supposed to get it,” said Moncho.
Cancer Alliance wants health department to account
Image: Veli Nhlapo
"They failed me, and now I am living on daily cancer pills hoping that one day they don't stop working so I can see my 15-year-old daughter grow."
These are the words of cancer patient Thato Moncho, who was told that getting radiation would no longer do her any good despite having been on the radiation backlog list for at least four years. Some years ago, the radiation backlog stood at 3,000 patients. Moncho was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 and because of lack of treatment, the disease has since spread to her lungs.
Her story has become a case study for Cancer Alliance, who on Tuesday are expected to launch a court application to ask the court to force the Gauteng department of health to address the issue of cancer treatment backlogs. Moncho received the bad news in May at the radiation department at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital that radiation will no longer be effective for her as her health has deteriorated over the years.
“The doctor went through my history and read my file. I remember she said to me, ‘I see that you had multiple re-occurrences and now your cancer is on your lung’. She said there was no need for me to get radiation anymore. “I was confused. She told me radiation was not going to help me because I am metastatic, meaning that my cancer has moved to other organs of my body and in that way the department failed to give me the radiation at the time I was supposed to get it,” said Moncho.
The 40-year-old mother, who was diagnosed with Stage 2 inflammatory breast cancer in September 2020, has undergone extensive chemo and surgery. She was in remission for the third time after her surgery in September 2022 to remove the affected breast. “I went back to my doctor telling her something was wrong because I had noticed unusual marks like silver stripes, and they did the test.
They found that the cancer had returned. In October 2022, I had to go through chemo for the third time and my oncologist said to me I needed radiation. I told her I’ve been fighting for it but it was all for nothing,” said Moncho.
She went from stage 2 cancer to stage 3 cancer. “Just before I was almost done with my chemo, and I went back for my CT scans, they realised that the cancer was in my lungs. So I had to get chemo and my doctor put me on capecitabine pills. It was very bad, I was vomiting and not eating. I couldn't walk. I couldn’t feel my legs at all," said Mocho. At some stage she developed severe pain in her spine and couldn't stand up on her own.
"I try to be strong in front of my daughter but I could see the fear in her eyes and I know she can see the pain in mine too,” said Moncho. According to Cancer Alliance, their court application aims to make the department of health to account for the cancer treatment backlog at Charlotte Maxeke and Steve Biko Academic Hospital.
They accuse the department of failing to spend R784m allocated to fight cancer. They also want to review and set aside the department's decision regarding allocating R250m for outsourcing radiation oncology services, alleging irrationality and unlawfulness.
The organisation also wants the department to update the backlog list and to ensure radiation treatment for cancer patients urgently. Section27, which represents the alliance, released a statement on Wednesday last week stating that despite the allocated funds, the department had made no meaningful progress in providing treatment to cancer patients it has on the backlog list.
“Instead, following a protest held by Section27, Cancer Alliance, and the TAC [Treatment Action Campaign] on 30 April 2024 after months of no communication or clarity, the Gauteng department of health announced through a media statement that they have apportioned R250m to procure planning services for the outsourcing of radiation and oncology services for one year,” read the statement.
However, Gauteng department of health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the application was primarily driven by the awarding of a tender in which the preferred service provider for Cancer Alliance failed to participate within the validity period.
“The department remains committed to providing essential healthcare services for the people of Gauteng. The department takes these allegations seriously and is dedicated to maintaining transparency and accountability,” said Modiba, adding that they will oppose the application.
