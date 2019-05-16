Honour for ring veteran 'Baby Face' Mthalane

While trainer Colin Nathan says negotiations for his charge - reigning IBF flyweight champion Moruti Mthalane - to be involved in unification bouts will be his priority, Boxing SA will in the meantime honour the 36-year-old veteran with a special recognition award tomorrow.

Mthalane from Lindelani in Durban has shown discipline and dedication to his craft, fighting in one weight division for 19 years. The former SA and IBO holder chalked up the second defence of his IBF strap in Japan on Monday, in what was his 38th victory against two losses.

In his six fights outside SA, Mthalane has lost only once - a technical stoppage in Las Vegas which was caused by a laceration to his eye against Nonito Donaire in 2008.

Since that circumstantial loss, "Baby Face" has been on a 10-year winning streak. Nathan is nominated for the Trainer of the Year award alongside Alan Toweel Jr, Lionel Hunter, Sean Smith and Emile Brice.

BSA chief executive Tsholofelo Lejaka confirmed honour plan for Mthalane: "I think from a special recognition point [of view], the board applied its mind and was unanimous in that Moruti deserves to be recognised. What he achieved in Kualar Lumpur (winning the vacant IBF belt) to get that upset [victory] is exceptional..."