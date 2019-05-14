Lower tier sides licking their lips ahead of playoffs
Both Royal Eagles and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) will be licking their lips in anticipation ahead of the start of the Premier Soccer League’s promotion-relegation playoffs in Durban on Wednesday night‚ aware that the statistics are firmly in their favour.
The National First Division pair‚ who finished second and third‚ will be taking on Maritzburg United over the next weeks to determine a place in the top flight for next season.
Maritzburg finished second last in the Premier Soccer League after their 1-1 draw away at Baroka FC on Saturday.
Eagles host the opening game of the playoffs against TTM at the Chatsworth Stadium on Wednesday.
This year marks the 15th time the playoffs are hosted and only four times in the 14 previous playoffs has the club that finished 15th in the PSL managed to retain their status - Baroka (2017)‚ Polokwane City (2014)‚ Mpumalanga Black Aces (2010) and AmaZulu in 2007.
On the other 10 occasions‚ it is an NFD team that uses the playoffs to come up as Black Leopards did last season.
The others are:
2016 Highlands Park
2015 Jomo Cosmos
2013 Mpumalanga Black Aces
2012 Chippa United
2011 Black Leopards
2009 Mpumalanga Black Aces
2008 Bay United
2006 Benoni Premier United
2005 Tembisa Classic