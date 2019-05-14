Both Royal Eagles and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) will be licking their lips in anticipation ahead of the start of the Premier Soccer League’s promotion-relegation playoffs in Durban on Wednesday night‚ aware that the statistics are firmly in their favour.

The National First Division pair‚ who finished second and third‚ will be taking on Maritzburg United over the next weeks to determine a place in the top flight for next season.

Maritzburg finished second last in the Premier Soccer League after their 1-1 draw away at Baroka FC on Saturday.