Mamelodi Sundowns paint Pretoria yellow

Mamelodi Sundowns fans in Tshwane came out in their numbers yesterday to witness their team parade the Premiership trophy they won at the weekend.

The Brazilians painted Tshwane yellow, while in contrast Soweto was left green with envy after the Buccaneers were pipped to the title on Saturday.

Sundowns held an open-bus parade with their trophy in the Pretoria CBD, also stopping in Mamelodi, Atteridgeville, Soshanguve and Hammanskraal. The squad was ferried in two busses that passed through different parts of the country's capital city before converging at Sammy Marks Square in the CBD for the main event.

The starting point of the parade was at the club's spiritual home, Mamelodi, where hundreds of fans came out to see their heroes. This title win in particular means a lot to the supporters following a neck-and-neck race with Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.

Club owner Patrice Motsepe addressed the crowd at the packed Sammy Marks Square later in the afternoon.