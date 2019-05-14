Orlando Pirates need to score more‚ concede less‚ and most importantly draw less games to improve‚ Buccaneers coach Milutin Sredojevic has said‚ as he seeks to convert potential into trophies nest season.

In two seasons Sredojevic has had Pirates playing competitive‚ attractive‚ winning football‚ without crowning that with a trophy.

Twice Pirates have fallen short in the Absa Premiership to Mamelodi Sundowns‚ as they did again on this season's final day on Saturday‚ a 3-0 win over Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium not enough for Bucs as Downs beat Free State Stars 1-0 in Bethlehem to retain the title.

Pirates’ evidence of progression from 2017-18 are that they reached a cup final in 2018-19‚ losing on penalties against Baroka FC; they returned to the Caf Champions League after a six-year absence‚ exiting in the group stage; and they narrowed the gap on Downs in the league from two to five points.