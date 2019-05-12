No end in sight yet for Arendse match saga

The Wayne Arendse saga may drag on for a few more weeks, haunting Mamelodi Sundowns before it reaches its conclusion.

This comes after the SA Football Association (Safa) rejected the Premier Soccer League's appeal that it was an urgent matter and needed to be heard on Friday, a day before the final round of matches that took place yesterday.

Arendse's team Sundowns were fined R250,000, half suspended, after they played him in the 1-1 draw against Bidvest Wits at Lucas Moripe Stadium in October.

His name was not in the original 18-man squad, which is in contravention of the rules.

The PSL then said it would appeal the verdict by the League's independent disciplinary committee, believing that the match should be scrapped and Wits awarded a 3-0 win, which may decide who wins the 2018/19 Absa Premiership title.

Sources claim Safa laughed off the PSL's claim that it was an urgent matter.