Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane turns down offer from oil rich Qatar
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has pledged his future to the Brazilians amid increasing interest from clubs in North Africa and oil rich Qatar.
Mosimane‚ who led Sundowns to the Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup success in 2016‚ to the semifinals of his year's continental showpiece and to four domestic titles‚ is admired by many clubs on the continent.
The wily coach led the Brazilians to his first back-to-back league title and the fourth for the Brazilians by beating Free State Stars in Bethlehem to earn the reputation as one of the best coaches of the Premier Soccer League era.
“I am happy here because I love Sundowns‚” he said‚ adding that he is humbled by interest from other clubs.
“I am at peace here at Sundowns but I am humbled by interest from the North Africans.
"They have given me a lot of respect in the North‚ I think my name is bigger and spoken about more there than anywhere on the continent.
"It is the place to be‚ just ask which countries are playing in the Champions League and Confederations Cup final this season and who has won the tournaments more than any other.”
Mosimane said he received a call from a club he did not want to name in Qatar and he is not motivated by money.
“Even this week‚ I got a call from Qatar‚" he said.
"If it is about money‚ it will be easy just go but I don’t like my CV having this club this year and that club next year.
"Financially‚ you pocket a lot of money for moving around because you sign a three year contract and when they sack you after one year you go to Fifa if they don’t pay you.”
“Many guys have made lots of money from that moving around but when they get to South Africa they don’t win.
"Maybe I don’t know business very well‚ I should look at the business side of things and be greedy but I like to stay.
"I was seven years at SuperSport United and I have been here for six years‚ I have only coached two teams in the PSL.
“I spent five years with Bafana Bafana and it was worth it.
"I went to Bafana Bafana to understand international football‚ and that is helping me now with the Moroccans and the Egyptians because I faced those guys.”
Mosimane said that South African coaches must explore coaching opportunities outside the country.
“I think it is about time South African coaches are recognised on the continent.
"I am unhappy that our coaches are not travelers.
"You cannot tell me that one of our coaches cannot coach that team in Rwanda that wins the league there all the time there.
"You cannot tell me that one of our coaches cannot go to Saint George in Ethiopia and win the league there.
"If you want to see the route‚ just look at Micho’s career‚ he has been to Ethiopia‚ Rwanda and Uganda.
"Our coaches need to travel like the Dutch coaches who are travelling and now the Serbians are also big on travelling.”