Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane turns down offer from oil rich Qatar

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has pledged his future to the Brazilians amid increasing interest from clubs in North Africa and oil rich Qatar.

Mosimane‚ who led Sundowns to the Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup success in 2016‚ to the semifinals of his year's continental showpiece and to four domestic titles‚ is admired by many clubs on the continent.

The wily coach led the Brazilians to his first back-to-back league title and the fourth for the Brazilians by beating Free State Stars in Bethlehem to earn the reputation as one of the best coaches of the Premier Soccer League era.

“I am happy here because I love Sundowns‚” he said‚ adding that he is humbled by interest from other clubs.