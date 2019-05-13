Kekana‚ Zwane and Lorch nominated for Footballer of the Season award
Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana will hope the 16 Premier League coaches will pick him for this season's Footballer of the Season award having been nominated on four previous occasions.
On all four occasions‚ the Zebediela-born star has never walked away with the ultimate prize in South African football.
The PSL Footballer of the Season category is voted exclusively by the 16 Premier League coaches.
Kekana was beaten to the top prize by his teammate Percy Tau last year with Maritzburg United livewire Siphesihle Ndlovu the other nominee.
The nominees for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards were announced on Monday with champions Sundowns having two candidates.
Kekana will square up against his teammate Themba Zwane and Orlando Pirates top goal scorer and inspirational attacking midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch.
The trio will battle it out again in the Absa Premiership Players’ Player of the Season and the Midfielder of the Season categories.
It is for the second consecutive season that Sundowns feature two players among the three nominees for the top award.
League champion Pitso Mosimane has been nominated for Coach of the Season alongside runners-up Pirates’ Serbian coach Milutin Sredejovic and Cape Town City mentor Benni McCarthy.
Gift Links joins his coach on the nominees list for the Young Player of the Season alongside Bloemfontein Celtic defender Bongani Sam and SuperSport United hardman Teboho Mokoena.
The awards ceremony will for the first time take place outside of Gauteng.
They will be hosted at the International Convention Centre in Durban on May 19‚ a day after the Nedbank Cup final between Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United at nearby Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Full list of PSL Awards nominees:
Footballer of the Season:
Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates)
Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season:
Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Thembinkosi Lorch
Absa Premiership Coach of the Season:
Benni McCarthy (Cape Town City)
Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Milutin Sredojevic (Orlando Pirates)
Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season:
Gift Links (Cape Town City)
Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United)
Bongani Sam (Bloemfontein Celtic)
Absa Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season:
Peter Leeuwenburgh (Cape Town City)
Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)
Absa Premiership Defender of the Season:
Sifiso Hlanti (Bidvest Wits)
Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City)
Ricardo Nascimento (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season:
Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates)
Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)
MTN8 Last Man Standing:
Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United)
Peter Leeuwenburgh (Cape Town City)
Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City)
Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament:
Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka FC)
Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates)
Mduduzi Mdantsane (Baroka FC)
Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player:
Zakhele Lepasa (TS Galaxy)
Terence Mashego (TS Galaxy)
Siphesakhe Ntiya-ntiya (Kaizer Chiefs)
Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament:
Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs)
Zakhele Lepasa (TS Galaxy)
Bernard Parker (Kaizer Chiefs)
MultiChoice Diski Challenge Most Precious Find:
Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs)
Sipho Chaine (Bloemfontein Celtic)
Kamogelo Mahlatsi (SuperSport United)
MultiChoice Diski Shield Player of the Tournament:
Siboniso Conco (Lamontville Golden Arrows)
Lindani Ndelu (Lamontville Golden Arrows)
Kamogelo Mahlatsi (SuperSport United)