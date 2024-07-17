MALAIKA MAHLATSI | We shall remember Didi not for only how she died but also how she lived
In a world that demonises indigenous knowledge systems, where African spirituality is associated with evil and darkness, the scientist was determined to cement its value and importance
In June 2024, the Mail & Guardian newspaper honoured 200 inspirational young South Africans who are doing remarkable work in categories including but not limited to education, governance, civil society, financial services, arts and entertainment, entrepreneurship and climate change and environment. Among those who were recognised in their field was 32-year-old Dorcas “Didi” Lekganyane, (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/south-africa/2024-07-15-i-waited-for-didis-call-but-it-was-not-coming-through/) the co-founder of Sweet Biotics.
The company distributes graded, quality tonics to mainstream markets and outlets. Lekganyane – an environmental scientist by training – was passionate about the application and trade of traditional medicinal plants. In a world that demonises indigenous knowledge systems, where African spirituality is associated with evil and darkness, she was determined to cement its value and importance...
