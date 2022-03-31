When you’re not cheating on your spouse, but are constantly accused of it

Simply taking a shower after a late night out without them could be misconstrued to mean that you’ve been with someone else. This will significantly affect their ability to trust and be intimate if they haven’t resolved or healed from such hurt.

Trust and respect are some of the crucial tenets of a successful marriage. They create space for honesty and intimacy. If your spouse is someone who is very fearful about cheating because they were cheated on or they watched their parents’ relationships crumble under it, that’s about their emotional baggage, including their beliefs about relationships.

When emotional baggage is so present that it affects on someone’s ability to treat you with love, care, trust and respect on the merit of who you are, a healthy, mutual relationship isn’t going to happen.

They have abandonment issues

Tied to trust issues are offshoots of traumas associated with abandonment issues from your spouse’s formative years. Your spouse might even believe that sooner or later, you too — like someone in their childhood — will leave.

And they lash out in this way. Fear of abandonment is a type of anxiety, and some of the symptoms include shallow relationships, inability to maintain bonds, and the need for constant reassurance.

This could be tedious in marriage and could cause you to become impatient. Furthermore, it is not uncommon for them to act in ways that would sabotage their marriage which is a way of reinforcing their belief that everyone will leave them.

They’re being delusional

People with irregular mental conditions tend to form a supposed truth out of nothing that exists. Human beings have the tendency to draw a false belief from wrong inferences drawn from external events.

When this happens, your spouse may hold on to the belief that you are actually cheating and even try to piece together “evidence” to support their say, no matter how far-fetched. Being delusional may be as a result of a mental condition or depression. For instance, if your husband is one that feels easily depressed and he suddenly suffers a setback in his career while yours is souring higher than ever, his state of mind may make him delusional.