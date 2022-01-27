Behaviours you should avoid doing when in public with your spouse
Being put down by someone who's supposed to love and care for you is painful
No-one should have a disrespectful partner, especially in marriage, and nobody has the right to be so. It’s even worse when your spouse disrespects you in public. It’s humiliating, shameful, cringeworthy and highly embarrassing. It’s also abusive, undermining, hurtful and unacceptable.
Being publicly put down by the person that’s supposed to love and protect you is highly demoralising in marriage. Some partners may even be demotivated to make public appearances in any social setting...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.