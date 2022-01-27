Behaviours you should avoid doing when in public with your spouse

Being put down by someone who's supposed to love and care for you is painful

No-one should have a disrespectful partner, especially in marriage, and nobody has the right to be so. It’s even worse when your spouse disrespects you in public. It’s humiliating, shameful, cringeworthy and highly embarrassing. It’s also abusive, undermining, hurtful and unacceptable.



Being publicly put down by the person that’s supposed to love and protect you is highly demoralising in marriage. Some partners may even be demotivated to make public appearances in any social setting...