How couples should deal with retroactive jealousy in a relationship

Stop comparing yourself to your partner's ex and putting yourself second best

We never thought of this as a big deal, until we began to interact with couples on a regular basis. This isn’t because we both remained virgins throughout our singleness and kept ourselves for marriage. It’s because after we were honest with one another about our pasts, we somehow thought of our wedding day – or the period we became exclusive to one another – as the reset button for our fresh start and a brand new beginning.



Truth is, no-one likes to think about their partner being with anyone else, including the exes. But while it’s normal to have a passing thought about your partner’s previous romantic life, some people have serious issues dealing with the honesty of their partners’ past sex life...