How past romantic traumas can affect your marriage in a negative way

For fear of what happened before, some partners push away the people they love

If you’ve been married for whatever short period of time, you already know that marriage is never just about the two of you. When you say “I do”, you also commit to each other’s parents, siblings, cousins, uncles, aunts, nephews and nieces.



Meaning, although you are to live your lives independent of your relatives and friends, and with as minimal influence going forward from them as possible, you don’t just marry one another exclusively...