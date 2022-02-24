Unhappiness on its own should not be the basis for couples to divorce

Marriage is sustained by knowledge and in your union, love is the byproduct of knowledge, understanding and wisdom

When a couple decides to end their marriage, it’s generally because they feel they can’t handle the relationship anymore and may perhaps have done everything at their disposal to save it. No one really knows the unique circumstances that lead to couples going their separate ways except for them and maybe few others.



Very often, we encounter partners that experience perpetual abuses of many kinds, while others experience serial infidelity from their partners. Divorce is actually the best option in some circumstances...