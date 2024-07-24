SA will be turned into ashes come the day the EFF or MK Party rule this country, if given a chance to run it. There won't be any rule of law in our courts, especially for members of the said parties, where they will be defended by Adv Dali Mpofu, who defends anything that comes across both parties.
I wonder if the said advocate is the only one or chosen one in all nine provinces who can defend the wrongdoers. The burning of parliament, the arms deal, former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, MK Party disputing of IEC results and the VBS bank matter.
What is in the minds of South Africans is that if both organisations are to be given a chance to run SA, their members will always come out victorious in our courts even if they are found guilty, and the defender or the protector will be the one and only Adv Mpofu.
Radio and TV anchors Clement Manyathela and Xoli Mgambi both interviewed Mpofu on different media houses but the same man of law disputed all that was asked about VBS bank in connection with the funds that went to EFF, and at some stage, he contradicted himself when cornered by Manyathela.
Wake up SA, next time vote wisely. MK Party parliamentarians, all their members, their images are dented; our country faces a serious threat of burning to ashes.
Rey Ntusi Ngema, Soweto
READER LETTER | EFF, MK Party pose threat to rule of law
Image: Luba Lesolle
