When your spouse works with someone they cheated with

Cheating partner must take drastic steps to repair marriage

An affair is one of the most terrifying words a partner could hear. However, an affair with a co-worker rubs salt in an already terrible situation. Because let’s face it, what can anyone do with a partner that cheats with someone they have to see on a daily basis? Unless the cheating spouse takes drastic initiatives to repair the marriage themselves, there is literally nothing the other one can do. The cheating spouse has to want to change.



When your spouse continues to work with a former cheating partner it’s a cycle of pain, even if they claim the affair is over. ..