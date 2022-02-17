Appreciate and value the good things in your relationship

Constant fault-finding makes for unhappy marriage characterised by conflicts, silent treatment

Perhaps the easiest and one of the most cowardly things to do in marriage is to find your partner's faults, dwell on them, and criticise him/her for even the smallest imperfections – to the point of forgetting your own.



By imperfections, we're not talking about cheating or abuse of any kind. Those are not weaknesses or imperfections. They are disrespectful behaviour that must be rejected and appropriately dealt with outright...