Balancing the need for security with curiosity in a marriage

We believe life, short as it is, isn’t meant to be lived in extremes. Balance is always healthy, and no less is it required than in marriage.



When we rely too much on routine, then over-familiarity and boredom set in and we begin to take our partners for granted. On the other hand, when the relationship is mainly characterised by adventure, the focus tends to move away from the relationship into activities and a “what’s next” mentality...