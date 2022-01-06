Praying together works as a glue that makes couples stick together

Sharing a faith with a partner helps build the relationship, makes it stronger

A couple that prays together, stays together



We’ve always dismissed this adage as just another cool statement but that has no factual basis. This is especially so because people in our days replace the word, “prays” with anything from exercise, work, studies, and everything else a couple can do together. As such, the adage is easily dismissible as just another saying...