Pornography has negative impact on marriage partners

Porn doesn't always spices up things in the bedroom

We don’t think anyone wants to put their marriage in jeopardy. We’ve heard about and read on a lot of relationship coaches and sexologists encouraging couples to consume pornography in order to enhance their physical intimacy.



In fact, we’ve heard from couples that claim the only reason they “allow” porn in their marriages is to try to save or enhance them. They don’t want to push their partners away by putting “unrealistic expectations” on them or they want to “keep things exciting” so the partner doesn’t get bored. “At least I’m not cheating with anyone,” they say...