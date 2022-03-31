Security of our water infrastructure falls on all of us

The Water Month campaign, spearheaded by the department of water and sanitation is coming to an end this week, but the spotlight on water-related issues will linger on every day after March.

The Human Rights month has put under the spotlight a number of issues in the water sector, groundwater, infrastructure maintenance and investment, water reticulation, consistent water supply to communities (or the lack thereof) and matters relating to dams being full but dry taps in homes.

Then there is water pollution, infrastructure malfunctioning and vandalism, the effects of which are felt by you and I. Ask anyone who is from the Vaal or Sebokeng area to tell you about their experience of bearing the brunt of living with wage in their backyards, you will be reduced to tears if you are a softie like I am, or you will explode in anger.

On Wednesday, March 23, water and sanitation deputy minister David Mahlobo went to visit residents of Sebokeng Zone 10, to assess the progress made by Rand Water in stopping sewage spillages in the area. A colleague and I were also on the field. We spoke to several residents who shared heart-wrenching stories of how difficult it has been for them to raise children or create loving and warm homes for their families, as a result of the stench they have had to live with for more than a decade.