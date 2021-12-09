It's okay to be an independent woman and still need a man

Needing someone for purposes of romantic love doesn't make you a weaker person

"I don't need a man, I just want one," is a statement we hear a lot more often from women than the inverse of it from men. We've seen a lot of, "a successful relationship is one where you don't need each other, but just want one another". How fractured! This brand of shallow feminism is more than annoying and disappointing at best.



We truly believe this is faulty thinking, and for many, a self-sabotage. Yes, the idea of not needing a man was once an empowering, necessary message in its specific context of financial autonomy and emancipation of women as independent individuals who are equal to men and have their own identity. But now, it’s been generalised into an isolating advice that comes with the steep price tag of abdicating one of the most fundamental, basic human needs: The need for love...