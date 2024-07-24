MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Education without ethics is a catastrophe waiting to happen
Steenhuisen is right – the educated are not morally superior
A week ago, a heated exchange erupted in parliament between DA leader and recently appointed minister of agriculture, John Steenhuisen, and the EFF MP, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
It started when Steenhuisen, in his address to parliament, referred to the EFF and MK Party as dangerous populist parties – a description that the DA often uses about the two parties. So resentful of the EFF and MK Party is the DA that one of its conditions for being part of the government of national unity (GNU) was that neither of the parties should be invited to form part. The EFF, on the other hand, never misses an opportunity to vilify the DA...
