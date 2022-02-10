Couples fight about the most stupid things from toilet seats to toothpaste

When you’re in a long-term relationship, there are bound to be arguments

We’ll never forget it. We were about two years into our marriage, and we were having one of those lazy Saturday morning chats on the bed. We love having some of those chats, especially when we’re both totally relaxed and have no urgent chores or errands to run. It’s amazing what you can get out of your spouse in an unpressurised communication setting.



But this one Saturday morning went south on us very quickly. Phindi asked what Mo would do if he were to win a lottery in millions. We’ve never even bought lottery tickets in our lives. It was all hypothetical...