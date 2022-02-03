Are you really ready to part ways with your spouse and end the marriage?

Plan and prepare yourself emotionally, legally and financially for divorce

When people decide to end their marriages, it’s generally because they feel they have done everything possible to save it, until they feel they have nothing more to do to save their relationships.



However, many partners who make the decision to leave their marriages have had little time to process and evaluate their feelings, thoughts and options, while others base the decision mainly on a one-sided view. As a result, they are unprepared for the roller-coaster of emotions, the often complicated legal system and the many life-changing decisions that they need to make...