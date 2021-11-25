A controlling, emotionally abusive partner can erode your confidence

Gaslighting partners turn a story around to make it seem like you are the one at fault

It's normal to doubt yourself or your memory every now and again. After all, recollections can be fuzzy over time, especially when you're under stress or running on too little sleep.



But have you ever questioned yourself after an argument with your partner on a point you felt strongly about before the confrontation? You may even second-guess your memory of something you were succinctly clear about just before the argument or feel your partner has downplayed your feelings, causing you to question if you’re overreacting. They turn the story around to make it seem like you are the one at fault, making you feel guilty instead. You may be a victim of gaslighting in your relationship...