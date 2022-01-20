A strong marriage begins with humility, the bedrock for building intimacy

Dark side of pride is that it sows the seed for weeds of conflict to take root and spread

One relationship that pride shows up in more than any other is in marriage. Pride is the antidote of humility.



In our work with couples – and in our own marriage – the root of most marital challenges is found in the struggle with an over-estimation of ourselves. It’s pride, the inordinate self-esteem that prevents you from seeking help when necessary, and it goes before the fall...