Maintaining your mental health in marriage is key to its success

Stable partner who can act as an emotional and social support net can have positive benefit

17 March 2022 - 08:41
Mo and Phindi Relationship Thursdays

Marriage can be the best thing that can ever happen to a couple when both of them want to be in it. We believe any couple has a 100% chance of success if they do marriage God’s way.

There’s tons of scholarly work that concludes that marriage is good for one’s mental health. Some of the fascinating and compelling research suggests that married people enjoy better health than single people...

