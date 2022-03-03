Marriage can survive when you feel you've fallen out of love with spouse

Loss of affection shouldn’t mean an end to your union, change in intensity of feelings is a natural process

Do you remember when you used to think about your spouse all day long? The multiple date nights and surprise gifts you used to exchange. In fact, you used to speak each other’s love language so much that there was no real yearning for an “I love you”.



Now fast-forward a few years into your marriage. You now have children at school, a bond, business and a demanding full-time job. Honestly, you don’t have time to daydream about your spouse all day long anymore, and they have noticed...