Unconditional love must have limits, don't overlook trust and respect issues

Loving someone for who they are in spite of flaws

Unconditional love is a concept that gets many people hot under the collar. In their cynicism, they either don’t believe in love in the first place, or that love has to have conditions. They believe that the idea of unconditional love is burdensome, dangerous, unrealistic or fictional.



Well, we believe just the opposite...