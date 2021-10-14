Being married to a narcissist is a long and draining emotional roller-coaster

Constant pressure to say and do just the right thing to please your spouse is simply deflating

Are you married to a narcissist? Do you ever feel engulfed, controlled, manipulated, and find that you are losing your sense of self in your marriage because of how your spouse treats you?



Does your spouse use one set of rules for themselves and another for you? Do you ever feel dumb around your spouse, or in group settings defer most of the conversation to them because your view may be dismissed?..